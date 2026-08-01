Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.19% to Rs 35.19 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars rose 114.29% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 35.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.1926.625.312.701.431.110.620.280.450.21

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