Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 47.44 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars rose 164.29% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 47.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.62% to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 141.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.4440.72 17 141.62138.56 2 OPM %6.324.32 -5.515.69 - PBDT2.421.48 64 7.087.04 1 PBT1.590.54 194 3.723.53 5 NP1.110.42 164 2.742.67 3

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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