Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 119.72 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries declined 20.88% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 119.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.119.7299.638.7210.638.679.734.306.072.883.64

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