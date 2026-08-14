Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 119.72 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries declined 20.88% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 119.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales119.7299.63 20 OPM %8.7210.63 -PBDT8.679.73 -11 PBT4.306.07 -29 NP2.883.64 -21
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