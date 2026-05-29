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Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 28.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 50.35% to Rs 773.41 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global rose 28.98% to Rs 32.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.35% to Rs 773.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 514.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.31% to Rs 90.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.18% to Rs 2813.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2080.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales773.41514.40 50 2813.032080.98 35 OPM %7.487.42 -6.957.66 - PBDT45.4628.40 60 156.94115.36 36 PBT36.5220.01 83 123.5385.20 45 NP32.3125.05 29 90.0976.15 18

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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