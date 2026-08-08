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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 297.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 297.96% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 47.17% to Rs 780.45 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global rose 297.96% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.17% to Rs 780.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 530.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales780.45530.32 47 OPM %5.246.83 -PBDT38.1929.63 29 PBT29.7121.30 39 NP25.396.38 298

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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