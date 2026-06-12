Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.85% to Rs 6.80 crore

Net Loss of ReNew Wind Energy (Jath) reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.05% to Rs 21.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 73.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.807.30 -7 73.0067.50 8 OPM %11.7624.66 -69.7359.41 - PBDT1.701.70 0 43.3031.10 39 PBT-1.70-1.90 11 29.0016.40 77 NP-1.30-0.90 -44 21.6011.80 83

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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