RenServ Global Pvt consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.01% to Rs 153.10 crore

Net profit of RenServ Global Pvt declined 37.18% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 153.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.86% to Rs 14.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 578.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 534.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.