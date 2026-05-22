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Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.90% to Rs 452.23 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 12.04% to Rs 135.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.90% to Rs 452.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 423.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.02% to Rs 475.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 461.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 1782.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1702.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales452.23423.06 7 1782.231702.38 5 OPM %89.4794.12 -89.8192.54 - PBDT158.50161.25 -2 618.32612.34 1 PBT148.30154.12 -4 582.25583.70 0 NP135.18120.65 12 475.42461.48 3

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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