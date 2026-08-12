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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 464.60 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 5.63% to Rs 121.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 464.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 436.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales464.60436.06 7 OPM %88.0891.19 -PBDT158.12154.03 3 PBT147.74146.33 1 NP121.62115.14 6

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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