Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 464.60 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 5.63% to Rs 121.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 464.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 436.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales464.60436.06 7 OPM %88.0891.19 -PBDT158.12154.03 3 PBT147.74146.33 1 NP121.62115.14 6
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