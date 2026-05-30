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Repro India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 139.47 crore

Net loss of Repro India reported to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 139.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 493.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales139.47123.06 13 493.98465.95 6 OPM %8.066.83 -7.316.83 - PBDT10.0910.13 0 30.8329.81 3 PBT0.971.60 -39 -2.70-1.52 -78 NP-11.261.13 PL -33.30-2.06 -1517

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

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