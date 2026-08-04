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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repro India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 128.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Repro India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 128.56 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.13% to Rs 139.91 crore

Net profit of Repro India reported to Rs 128.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.13% to Rs 139.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales139.91116.47 20 OPM %2.735.93 -PBDT1.545.96 -74 PBT-7.26-2.45 -196 NP128.56-2.73 LP

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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