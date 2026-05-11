Reserve Bank of India and European Central Bank sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of central banking. The signing took place on the margins of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) meetings in Basel. The MoU, which updates the previous MoU of 2015, provides a framework for a regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest in the field of central banking.

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