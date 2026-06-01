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Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:33 AM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills. The auction includes the 91-Day Treasury Bill for a notified amount of Rs 12,000, 182-Day Treasury Bill for a notified amount of Rs 6,000 and 364-Day Treasury Bill for a notified amount of Rs 6,000. The auction will be Price based using multiple price method. Bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of Indias Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber system) on Wednesday, June 03, 2026. Results will be announced on the day of the auction. Payment by successful bidders will have to be made on Thursday, June 04, 2026.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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