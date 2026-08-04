Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 252.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.17% to Rs 32.58 croreNet profit of Resonance Specialities rose 252.15% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.17% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.5821.27 53 OPM %22.9011.99 -PBDT7.992.70 196 PBT7.652.37 223 NP5.741.63 252
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content