Response Informatics consolidated net profit declines 7.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.62% to Rs 6.92 croreNet profit of Response Informatics declined 7.84% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.62% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.928.40 -18 OPM %8.965.36 -PBDT0.660.54 22 PBT0.610.49 24 NP0.470.51 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content