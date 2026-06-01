Response Informatics consolidated net profit rises 102.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 6.40 crore

Net profit of Response Informatics rose 102.99% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.48% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 26.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.