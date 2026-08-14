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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Response Informatics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Response Informatics reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.696.16 9 OPM %6.130 -PBDT0.41-0.01 LP PBT0.35-0.06 LP NP0.25-0.06 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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