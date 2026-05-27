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Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 430.34 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries declined 57.94% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 430.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.36% to Rs 148.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 1394.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1417.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales430.34380.66 13 1394.121417.91 -2 OPM %10.7820.72 -17.3420.81 - PBDT41.4573.51 -44 226.12279.46 -19 PBT23.8356.17 -58 154.91209.78 -26 NP22.8254.25 -58 148.43198.86 -25

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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