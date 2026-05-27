Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 430.34 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries declined 57.94% to Rs 22.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 430.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.36% to Rs 148.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 1394.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1417.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.