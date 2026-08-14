Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 94.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.06% to Rs 192.87 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries declined 94.51% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.06% to Rs 192.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 338.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.192.87338.7112.0921.4321.3569.403.6451.632.7449.87

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