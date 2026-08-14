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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 94.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 94.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
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Sales decline 43.06% to Rs 192.87 crore

Net profit of Responsive Industries declined 94.51% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.06% to Rs 192.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 338.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales192.87338.71 -43 OPM %12.0921.43 -PBDT21.3569.40 -69 PBT3.6451.63 -93 NP2.7449.87 -95

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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