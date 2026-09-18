Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Responsive Industries slips as board defers proposed buyback

Responsive Industries slips as board defers proposed buyback

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Responsive Industries slipped 2.01% to Rs 160.12 after the company's board decided not to proceed with its proposed share buyback at this stage.

The board took the decision at its meeting held on 17 September 2026 after considering prevailing market conditions and global economic uncertainties. The company said these factors have impacted its export business.

The board may reconsider the buyback proposal at an appropriate time in the future, subject to prevailing market conditions, the business environment and applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

As on June 2026, promoters held 59.14% stake in the company.

Responsive Industries is a leading manufacturer of PolyVinyl Chloride (PVC) based products with the product verticals viz. vinyl flooring, synthetic leather, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), wall cladding & surface products, industrial & specialized flooring solutions, stone plastic composite (SPC), synthetic ropes and waterproof membrane (PVC specialized covers).

On a consolidated basis, Responsive Industries' net profit declined 94.51% to Rs 2.74 crore while net sales declined 43.06% to Rs 192.87 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Slides 2.85%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.34%

STL Networks Ltd Spikes 4.99%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Dr Reddys signs agreement for distribution of Takeda's dengue vaccine in India

Stock Alert: Skyways Air Services, Share India, Kothari Inds, ESAF SFB

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchN Chandrasekaran ReappointmentEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Next Story