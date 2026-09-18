Responsive Industries slips as board defers proposed buyback

Responsive Industries slipped 2.01% to Rs 160.12 after the company's board decided not to proceed with its proposed share buyback at this stage.

The board took the decision at its meeting held on 17 September 2026 after considering prevailing market conditions and global economic uncertainties. The company said these factors have impacted its export business.

The board may reconsider the buyback proposal at an appropriate time in the future, subject to prevailing market conditions, the business environment and applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

As on June 2026, promoters held 59.14% stake in the company.

Responsive Industries is a leading manufacturer of PolyVinyl Chloride (PVC) based products with the product verticals viz. vinyl flooring, synthetic leather, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), wall cladding & surface products, industrial & specialized flooring solutions, stone plastic composite (SPC), synthetic ropes and waterproof membrane (PVC specialized covers).