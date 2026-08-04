Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayUdhayanidhi Stalin ArrestedRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareMissed July 31 ITR deadline?Gold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ather Energy Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd and KEI Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2026.

Ather Energy Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Alivus Life Sciences Ltd and KEI Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2026.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd surged 18.51% to Rs 83.99 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ather Energy Ltd spiked 14.53% to Rs 1458.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedant Fashions Ltd soared 9.50% to Rs 457. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50985 shares in the past one month.

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd advanced 7.69% to Rs 1305. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11386 shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd spurt 7.53% to Rs 5387.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36974 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 22.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 1.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.55% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Next Story