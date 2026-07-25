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Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 122.67% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net Loss of Restile Ceramics reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 122.67% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.670.75 123 OPM %-3.59-1.33 -PBDT-0.06-0.01 -500 PBT-0.16-0.11 -45 NP-0.16-0.11 -45

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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