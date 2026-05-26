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Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 311.43% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net Loss of Restile Ceramics reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 311.43% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 293.71% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.440.35 311 5.631.43 294 OPM %-11.11-34.29 -5.68-40.56 - PBDT-0.16-0.12 -33 0.32-0.58 LP PBT-0.26-0.22 -18 -0.06-0.96 94 NP-0.25-0.22 -14 -0.06-0.96 94

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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