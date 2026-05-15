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Retaggio Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.68 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 348.87% to Rs 51.44 crore

Net profit of Retaggio Industries reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 348.87% to Rs 51.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 268.31% to Rs 8.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 257.51% to Rs 83.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.4411.46 349 83.9823.49 258 OPM %11.88-9.95 -14.3117.20 - PBDT5.53-1.41 LP 10.622.94 261 PBT5.51-1.43 LP 10.532.86 268 NP4.68-1.43 LP 8.952.43 268

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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