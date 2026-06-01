Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Retro Green Revolution reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.79% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.34 -100 0.491.57 -69 OPM %0-76.47 --26.53-31.21 - PBDT-0.03-0.22 86 -0.060.02 PL PBT-0.03-0.22 86 -0.060.02 PL NP-0.03-0.22 86 -0.060.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 1.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Niwas Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 17400.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit declines 62.80% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story