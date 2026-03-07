Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Retro Green Revolution reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Retro Green Revolution reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.47 -100 OPM %012.77 -PBDT00.06 -100 PBT00.06 -100 NP00.06 -100

