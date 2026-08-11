Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit rises 257.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.86% to Rs 30.02 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment India rose 257.89% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.86% to Rs 30.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.0222.26 35 OPM %12.720.27 -PBDT3.491.84 90 PBT2.601.06 145 NP2.040.57 258
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