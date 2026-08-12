Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 59.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.81% to Rs 33.70 croreNet profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls rose 59.74% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 33.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.7031.55 7 OPM %17.0914.55 -PBDT5.474.15 32 PBT3.342.10 59 NP2.461.54 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content