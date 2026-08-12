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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 59.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 59.74% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.81% to Rs 33.70 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls rose 59.74% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 33.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.7031.55 7 OPM %17.0914.55 -PBDT5.474.15 32 PBT3.342.10 59 NP2.461.54 60

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

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