Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 59.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.81% to Rs 33.70 crore

Net profit of Rexnord Electronics & Controls rose 59.74% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 33.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.7031.5517.0914.555.474.153.342.102.461.54

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