HLE Glascoat Ltd, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd and RMC Switchgears Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2026.

HLE Glascoat Ltd, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd and RMC Switchgears Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2026.

Rhetan TMT Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 27.04 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 379.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29929 shares in the past one month. Fermenta Biotech Ltd crashed 13.76% to Rs 473. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29650 shares in the past one month. GTPL Hathway Ltd corrected 11.75% to Rs 52.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2903 shares in the past one month.