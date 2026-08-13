Frontier Springs Ltd, RMC Switchgears Ltd, Speciality Restaurants Ltd and Synergy Green Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2026.

Frontier Springs Ltd, RMC Switchgears Ltd, Speciality Restaurants Ltd and Synergy Green Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2026.

Rhetan TMT Ltd crashed 19.36% to Rs 21.12 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Frontier Springs Ltd lost 12.51% to Rs 1320.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4678 shares in the past one month. RMC Switchgears Ltd tumbled 10.55% to Rs 270.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16542 shares in the past one month. Speciality Restaurants Ltd shed 9.11% to Rs 143.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8043 shares in the past one month.