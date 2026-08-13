Rhetan TMT standalone net profit rises 315.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.44% to Rs 4.06 croreNet profit of Rhetan TMT rose 315.79% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.065.04 -19 OPM %-16.2612.10 -PBDT3.460.90 284 PBT3.310.76 336 NP3.160.76 316
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