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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit rises 83.19% in the June 2026 quarter

RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit rises 83.19% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 1013.97 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India rose 83.19% to Rs 64.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 1013.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 960.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1013.97960.32 6 OPM %13.5810.64 -PBDT137.1395.01 44 PBT87.4147.93 82 NP64.6135.27 83

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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