RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 518.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 932.26 crore

Net loss of RHI Magnesita India reported to Rs 518.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 36.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 932.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 917.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 382.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 202.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 4019.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3674.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.