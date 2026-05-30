RHI Magnesita India reports standalone net loss of Rs 624.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 785.71 crore

Net loss of RHI Magnesita India reported to Rs 624.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 36.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 785.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 755.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 467.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 223.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 3356.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2891.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.