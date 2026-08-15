Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 40.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.89% to Rs 39.25 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles declined 40.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.89% to Rs 39.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.2550.25 -22 OPM %12.186.63 -PBDT2.242.46 -9 PBT0.551.02 -46 NP0.430.72 -40
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