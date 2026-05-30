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Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 40.34% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.26% to Rs 73.06 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 40.34% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 73.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.35% to Rs 8.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 255.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.0682.33 -11 255.38295.86 -14 OPM %9.875.88 -8.857.52 - PBDT5.513.22 71 17.2016.63 3 PBT3.932.66 48 10.7311.16 -4 NP3.342.38 40 8.138.50 -4

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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