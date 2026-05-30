Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 40.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.26% to Rs 73.06 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 40.34% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 73.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.35% to Rs 8.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 255.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.