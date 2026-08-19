Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 221.05% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 221.05% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.610.19 221 OPM %126.2373.68 -PBDT0.24-0.30 LP PBT0.24-0.30 LP NP0.18-0.30 LP
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