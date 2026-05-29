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Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings standalone net profit rises 538.46% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
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Sales rise 532.00% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings rose 538.46% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 532.00% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.18% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 196.05% to Rs 2.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.580.25 532 2.250.76 196 OPM %97.4768.00 -90.6769.74 - PBDT0.950.17 459 0.640.57 12 PBT0.950.17 459 0.640.57 12 NP0.830.13 538 0.520.44 18

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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