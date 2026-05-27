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Richfield Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 4.30 crore

Net loss of Richfield Financial Services reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 169.23% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 179.18% to Rs 12.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.301.72 150 12.204.37 179 OPM %29.53-11.63 -36.5613.04 - PBDT-0.180.19 PL 0.560.27 107 PBT-0.180.11 PL 0.460.14 229 NP-0.160.11 PL 0.350.13 169

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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