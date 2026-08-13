Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 277.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 123.74% to Rs 4.90 crore

Net profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 277.78% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 123.74% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.902.1949.1840.640.480.120.450.090.340.09

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