Rico Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.94% to Rs 755.08 crore

Net loss of Rico Auto Industries reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.94% to Rs 755.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 543.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.755.08543.464.619.9123.1242.58-3.9818.97-3.5916.33

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