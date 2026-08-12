Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 96.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.83% to Rs 581.15 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 96.48% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.83% to Rs 581.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.581.15387.884.238.9224.0226.810.346.490.164.54

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