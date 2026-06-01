Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 29.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 103.95% to Rs 137.50 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 29.54% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 103.95% to Rs 137.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.90% to Rs 8.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.12% to Rs 513.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.