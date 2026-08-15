Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.41% to Rs 52.05 croreNet profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 66.67% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.41% to Rs 52.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.05107.11 -51 OPM %5.304.23 -PBDT2.576.03 -57 PBT0.541.47 -63 NP0.441.32 -67
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