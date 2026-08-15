Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 51.41% to Rs 52.05 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services declined 66.67% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.41% to Rs 52.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.05107.11 -51 OPM %5.304.23 -PBDT2.576.03 -57 PBT0.541.47 -63 NP0.441.32 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kanungo Financiers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Naksh Precious Metals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Haria Apparels standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Omkar Speciality Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

Next Story