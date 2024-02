Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit rises 51.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 518.25% to Rs 135.52 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 51.14% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 518.25% to Rs 135.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.135.5221.921.83-4.2420.6014.8817.9111.966.624.38

