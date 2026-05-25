Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:11 PM IST
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Sales decline 67.70% to Rs 9.05 crore

Net loss of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reported to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 67.70% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.04% to Rs 235.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.0528.02 -68 235.84135.51 74 OPM %-89.06-12.31 --5.211.47 - PBDT-1.5420.13 PL 38.7780.01 -52 PBT-3.5817.99 PL 30.5471.48 -57 NP-32.543.63 PL -12.715.20 PL

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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