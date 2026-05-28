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Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.23% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.120.11 9 0.500.43 16 OPM %-33.33-45.45 --28.00-34.88 - PBDT0.210.23 -9 1.131.48 -24 PBT0.190.22 -14 1.061.43 -26 NP0.150.17 -12 0.801.07 -25

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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