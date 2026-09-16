RIR installs SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturing reactors at its semiconductor facility in Bhubaneswar

RIR Power Electronics has completed the erection and installation of state-of-the-art Silicon Carbide (SiC) Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing Reactors at its SiC semiconductor facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The development marks a significant milestone in the Company's plans to establish India's first vertically integrated SiC semiconductor production facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, strengthening its commitment to developing advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India.

The facility is expected to commence commercial production upon completion of the remaining statutory and regulatory formalities. The key equipment required for the SiC epitaxial wafer manufacturing process has been installed, while essential power connections, utilities and other supporting infrastructure have been commissioned and are in place. The completion of these critical infrastructure elements represents an important step towards operationalising the facility. The facility will deliver India's first SiC Epitaxial wafers for domestic and global markets.