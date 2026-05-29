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RIR Power Electronics consolidated net profit declines 42.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 23.95 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics declined 42.80% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 23.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.93% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.41% to Rs 90.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.9526.46 -9 90.8786.21 5 OPM %8.7313.00 -11.2212.97 - PBDT2.833.50 -19 11.3811.34 0 PBT2.473.22 -23 10.1010.37 -3 NP1.392.43 -43 7.937.63 4

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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