Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIR Power Electronics slides as CFO Ramesh Trasi resigns

RIR Power Electronics fell 1.02% to Rs 172.25 after the company announced that Ramesh Gopal Trasi has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 2 June 2026.

The resignation is due to his pre-occupation with other roles and responsibilities.

The company stated that Trasi does not hold any shares in RIR Power Electronics. As the disclosure pertains to a resignation, details relating to profile, director relationships and disclosures under the relevant BSE circular are not applicable.

Ruttonsha is engaged in manufacturing of traditional semiconductor devices such as bridges, power modules, diodes , rectifiers and thyristors.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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